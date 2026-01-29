…Insist Only Teargas Was Fired At Protesters

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked the news reports making the rounds that the operatives of the command fired gunshots at peaceful protesters in the Makoko area of Lagos State.

Debunking the purported reports, the State Command insisted that no gun was fired during Wednesday’s demonstration.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that protesters from communities including Makoko, Oworonshoki, Owode-Onirin and Oko Baba marched to the Lagos State House of Assembly, demanding proper relocation plans, compensation, and justice for residents who reportedly lost their lives during past demolition exercises.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “A megacity cannot be built on the bones and blood of the poor” and “Justice for Owode-Onirin traders,” the protesters demanded compensation, relocation plans, and justice for past demolitions.

But the tension escalated when demonstrators were denied entry. According to the report, several people, including journalists and a nursing mother, were affected by tear gas fired to disperse the crowd. One protester sustained a leg injury.

A community leader who participated in the protest, Jude Ojo, claimed that police fired not only teargas but also live ammunition

He alleged that an unidentified protester sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was rushed to the hospital — a claim the Lagos State Police Command has denied.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, Ojo said the protesters posed no threat.

“We were not carrying guns or sticks; we are harmless, and your policemen were around. Why are you afraid?” he asked.

Ojo said the protesters had decided to sit peacefully after being denied access.

“We said that if you were not going to attend to us or allow us to come in, we would sit down until you were ready to give us attention. The next thing we experienced was gunshots and teargas. A man was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital. I don’t know his name, but it should be shown on camera,” he said.

He expressed disappointment with the Lagos State Government, describing the incident as a departure from democratic ideals.

“I was teargassed, and everyone started running helter-skelter, trying to find an escape route. These are the people we voted for — is this the democracy we yearned for? It was a very big disappointment on the part of the government,” Ojo added.

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Moshood Jimoh, denied that police fired gunshots at the protesters.

Jimoh said officers only used the minimum force of teargas to disperse the crowd.

“No gun was fired. I was there. I was appealing to them to remain peaceful, but they continued to hurl abuses at me. As a police officer, I am trained to work under this kind of pressure, so I did not react,” he said.