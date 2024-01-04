Demolition: Victims Wants Kwankwaso, Gov Abba, SSG Investigated

The victims of the demolition exercise carried out by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, are asking the State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel to conduct a criminal investigation on former Governor, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the State SSG, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi on criminal charges.

The victims who spoke through their Lawyer, Barrister Maaruf Yakasai on Thursday at the NUJ Press Center, Kano, explained that “so far we have over 30 People who have died either from shock or beating, while so many others are today paralyzed, with some with serious injuries”.

Barrister Maaruf hints that the Government, after the agreement for the settlement of our Court, paid to their account N1 Billion out of the N3 Billion they promised to pay.

“However, that no withstanding, what we are talking about is the fact that after the civil case aspect of the demolition, we still have a criminal aspect which we are asking the Police Commissioner Muhammad Usaini Gumel to initiate an investigation into the matter”.

He said, “We want the Governor, his SSG and Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to be investigated over Criminal charges on the demolishing, because right now some people have suffered serious humiliation, while otters have lost their lives that his there should serious Investigation into the matter”.

The Lawyer reminded that the 5th day of May 2023 was a black day for the Traders and Shop Owners, the occupants of the Shops have suffered Psychological Trauma after losing Billions of Naira.

“It is against this background, that we are appealing to the Police Commissioner to cause a Criminal Investigation to be conducted in the case with a view to ensuring Justice is done to Us”.

He continues, “We are asking you the Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough Criminal Investigation into the Matter, especially with respect to the offences against the property owners and humanity as some have passed away some a sick while many are poor because of the torture”.

Barrister Maaruf said to the Police Commissioner that the victims wanted him in Person to build on the Judgement of a Federal High Court that described the suspects as illegal, unconstitutional and Barbaric.

He added that “we are ready at the appropriate stage of the investigation to provide all the available evidence and records in our possession to support our allegations against the suspects as they even never denied the demolishing”