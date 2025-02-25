Demolition: Residents Cry To Adeleke For Compensation

Share

Some residents of Osun State whose buildings were demolished by the state government for the dualization of roads in the state capital, have cried to Governor Ademola Adeleke to save their lives by paying the due compensation for their losses.

The dualisation and expansion of roads began from Orita Olaiya-Old Garage Ayetoro–Ikirun constructed during the Rauf Aregbesola administration.

The group of people under the aegis of the Justice for Landlord and Landladies Association in Osogbo said that they have lost ten members due to the worst situation they have found themselves.

Speaking, the Chairman, Landlords and Landladies Association, Moshood Abayomi Oladejo, said that the properties demolished for the road dualisation were valued at N750 million, noting that the State government only released one cheque to them out of the six cheques since 2022.

Oladejo said that the road dualisation and expansion of road affected Orita Baba Onisekere – Ayetoro – Igbona – Olonkoro – Ajegunle – Old Garage – MDS and Orita Olaiya in the Suburb area of Osogbo local government and Olorunda.

According to him, “From Orita Baba Onisekere – Ayetoro – Igbona Adenle – Olonkoro – Ajegunle – Old Garage – MDS and Orita Olaiya all the total value computed was N750 million. The money was scheduled for payment in six tranches.

“The State government only released one cheque to us out of the six cheques in 2022.

“The sum released then was N150million and after that, we have not heard anything till now.

“And with the situation of the country, we all know how much they are selling cement, iron rods everything has charged. Please, we need government to pay us on time so that it can be useful for us.

“We hereby specifically appeal and ask for safe our soul from our governor. His Excellency Governor Dr Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, Osun state’s number one citizen. To pay our compensation as the law stated.

“Since the dualization of the road in 2012, We have lost about 10 members to death due to the situation we find ourselves in. We have had a series of meetings with the government agencies, ministry of Land and Physical Planning Osogbo” he said.

