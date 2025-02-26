Demolition: Property Owners Begged Adeleke For Compensation

Share

Some residents of Osun State, whose buildings were demolished by the state government for the dualisation of roads in the state capital, have cried out to Governor Ademola Adeleke to save their lives by paying the due compensation for their losses.

The dualisation and expansions of roads begun from Orita Olaiya – Old Garage Ayetoro – Ikirun constructed during Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration.

The group under the aegis of Justice for Landlord and Landladies Association in Osogbo, said they have lost 10 members due to the situation they have found themselves.

Chairman of the Landlords and Landladies Association, Moshood Abayomi Oladejo, said that the properties demolished for the road dualisation were valued at N750 million, noting that the state government only released one cheque to them out of the six cheques since 2022.

Oladejo said that the road dualisation and expansion af – fected Orita Baba Onisekere – Ayetoro – Igbona – Olonkoro – Ajegunle – Old Garage – MDS and Orita Olaiya in suburb area of Osogbo Local Government and Olorunda.

Share

Please follow and like us: