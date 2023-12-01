Demolition: Ohanaeze To Establish Relief Agency – Iwuanyanwu

…Wants suspension of demolition

As part of measures to cushion the effect of loss suffered by people of Igbo extraction whose properties were demolished in Lagos, Abuja, and other parts of the country, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, plans to establish an Ohanaeze Relief Agency to be controlled by top Igbo leaders.

President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said that Ohaneze, would through this agency, support Igbo citizens in distress.

“It has been brought to my notice that many families have been thrown into serious difficulty due to the demolition in Lagos State,” Iwuanyanwu stated.

He noted that because of the investment characteristics of the Igbo, private properties and investments in Abuja and Lagos are substantially owned by Ndigbo.

The President General disclosed that he had conducted an investigation into what happened in Lagos, and appealed to the Lagos State government to intervene and ensure that justice is done.

He however said the Ohaneze leadership would not support misconduct from any Igboman anywhere they live, and advised Ndigbo to ensure that they comply with all legislations and local regulations to avoid demolition of their properties in Abuja and other parts of Nigeria.

“I don’t have any doubt that there may be some instances where Igbo and perhaps other people whose property was demolished in Lagos did not fully comply with the laws of Lagos State.

“If any developer with impunity and without proper approval proceeds to develop a property anywhere in the world, he is taking a risk and his property stands the risk of being demolished.

“On the other hand if the property is properly purchased, and approvals from the appropriate authority are given before development, the individual deserves a happy and peaceful enjoyment of his assets.

“If any government demolishes the property built with the approval of appropriate government department, such government by law must pay appropriate compensation for all the damages incurred to the owner of the building,” he said.

Iwuanyanwu promised to meet with the Lagos State government Babajide Sanwo-Olu and appealed to him to suspend the demolition of buildings until all the facts are cleared.

He described the investment behaviour of the Igbo as a patriotic gesture that all leaders, governors, and presidents should acknowledge, and encouraged other ethnic groups to emulate Ndigbo and invest in other regions outside their state of origin.

“Nigeria, to survive socially and economically, requires foreign and local investments. I am proud to say my people, the Igbo have made investments in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

“Wherever they go, they buy properties, build educational facilities; they transform barren lands to habitable lands.

“So in effect, no ethnic group in Nigeria has made more investments in Nigeria than the Igbo.

“When a foreigner invests in Nigeria, he makes an effort to repatriate his investment to his country, but the Igbo investor has his investment in Nigeria,” Iwuanyanwu noted.