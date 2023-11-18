Demolition Of Shanties In Lagos: Lamentations Of Displaced Traders, Residents

Taking a look at most of the completed and ongoing projects in Lagos state, it will not be difficult to discern why the state’s governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has to painstakingly leverage available resources offered in the form of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in finding lasting solutions to some of the problems that could have rubbed negatively on his numerous developmental achievement.

Having been widely applauded for the array of groundbreaking projects initiated and completed by his administration, the governor can neither be deprived of his accolades for ensuring the completion of all inherited projects across the state. Among other sectors, the governor has impacted the lives of the people of Lagos, greatly in the area of infrastructures, many of which are firsts of their kind in the annals of the country.

Whether in transportation; where he has delivered a multimodal system, which has been adjudged as first by any sub-national in sub in Africa; Health and education, which his government has innovatively unbundled for ease of administration, the construction of classrooms, introduction and provision of information technological innovations that have all combined to up the grades of students in public schools, the ongoing transformation of the state’s landscape, dotting same with monumental projects that ranks it among 7th among largest national governments, even as a sub-national, as a feasible template upon which the federal government is hoping to launch its Renewed Hope developmental agenda.

Particularly, efforts by the state Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, under the energetic Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab, as assisted by perma- nent secretaries and heads of relevant environmental management agencies, have sustained the fight against environmental violation and corruption that ebbs the Megacity posture of the financial and commercial nerve centre of the country. This and other efforts of the government are standing the state out as a worthy model of national development.

The minister of state for health and humanitarian services confirmed this while speaking on a recent visit to Samwo-olu at the Lagos State House in Marina, said the federal government is satisfied with the level of growth achieved under the “Mr. Sellable”, as the governor is fondly called. However, conscious of the importance of a sustainable environment to the well-being of its residents and maximization of benefits of the lease of life offered by his many giant strides, the Lagos state government under Sanwo-Olu has geared its efforts towards the revamping of the state’s standard master plan.

In other to put a stop to the threat of flooding, epidermis, food poisoning, and economic wastage in terms of valuable man hours in traffic congestions, among other problems with the potency of rubbing negatively on his numerous developmental achievements, the Sanwo-oluled government has embarked on some environmental reclamation efforts. Actions like: strict enforcement of extant laws aimed at regulating waste disposal and ensuring that flood paths are free of hindrances, to mention just a few, have been taken to ensure a safe environment, health, and hygiene.

Nonetheless, laudable as it is to create a free-flowing pathway for flooding to avoid what has almost become an annual ritual of death, destruction, and nagging of teeth; lying in the whole euphoria of ease-coughing that comes with the Government’s bold step towards effective mitigation of flooding, is a certain strand from the over 20 million Lagos residents who lost their residences and trading portions to the statewide demolition of shanties in some parts of the state.

Legal Lagos residents caught up in non-illegal trading activities but on illegally encroached premises and spaces. Though they may not be safely described as non-criminal, and so can not but be left to leak their wound of obstinacy, or ignorance, in some cases, these people are not negligible; not only in consideration of the number of daily earners, many of them with dependents who could also lose daily meal because some local under-the-shed bukateria were being demolished as a matter of necessity.

A ‘before and now’ image is always a veritable tool for highlighting the eventual impact of hard-to-take decisions, especially when such had been at some human cost. It also allows for adequate appreciation of the transformation capacity of physical endeavour on the environment, but the impact of some spaces cleared to attain a modernised environment transcends beautiful landscapes in the preservation of the ecosystem, but undeniable is the fact there is a need to consider how to strike a balance between displacement and rehabilitation of occupants of reclaimed places.

While it is also reasonable that the cost of demolition should be borne by illegal encroachers of flood paths and drainage setbacks, interactions with some displaced people from Ikota Gedegede, Mobil Road – Lekki drainage, and other flood corridors, where some buildings in addition to shanties were pulled down, revealed the dimension of human and economic losses in form of economic destitution that is fast becoming their lot.

Around Ikota and other shanties-lined encroached spaces in the state are many Lagosians who rely on the now-dispersed population of ghetto dwellers for survival. Food vendors, grocery sellers, recharge cards and POS terminal operators, operators of minibars, and under-the-shed bukaterias, in their thousands, may have been affected and their daily contribution to the economy disrupted as a resort of the dispersal of their market.

A visit to Ikota Lekki, in Eti Osa Local government area shows a ghost town compared to the development works where artisans made daily ends meet as builders, civil engineers, architects, carpenters, iron benders, etc. When our Correspondent visited the coastal town on Thursday, the Baale of the village, high chief J. A. Keshinro was out of town. It was however gathered that his ongoing building project was affected by the government’s bulldozers. While one wonders what could make a Baale partake in the encroachment of floodgates in his domain, his younger brother who spoke to New Telegraph correspondent said the traditional leader has accepted his fate.

Noting that his brother is willing to cooperate with the government in its efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to the general populace., AY, as the thirty-something-year-old chose to be identified, concluded that his brother was neither expecting any form of compensation from the government. A woman who encountered along Mobil road, at the alignment of the Ikota drainage canal, said her building was among those that were pulled down. She explained that she bought a piece of land from a native of the town.

Her story shows the condition of a helpless settler in the hands of a humiliated native, who is also a victim of his follies. Narrating how she bought a piece of land from a native. She, however, refused to mention the name of the native, but said, “even the Baale’s house was demolished. A big project for that matter!” the Ondo-born middle-aged woman retorts. Another victim of the demolition identified himself as Mr. Ikechukwu Godspower Ogbonna.

His was demolished along the drainage setback reclamation exercise. He also bought his land from “someone close to the Baale” Ikechukwu is now “looking for another place to continue my laundry business’. From Ikota to Lekki, the environmental renewal efforts of the government, which is tied to the need for a proactive flood prevention approach, is certainly an eye opener to the manner of fraud involved in the interpersonal transfer of properties, which may not be possible without the cooperation of or involvement of those who should be or are not ignorant of the honest ways of doing things.

Despite the government’s establishment of an office charged with the duty of regulating the excesses of omo land grabbers popularly called “Omo onile’s” in the state Artisans and other petty sellers, family men, and w o m e n who have their properties demolished bought them from someone. The question to ask, h o w e v e r, is whether sellers have done the right thing in selling illegally encroached lands to Ogbonna, in Gedegede Ikota, in Eti-Osa local government of the state will determine the possibility of asking subsequently, to know whether their victims have only suffered a self-inflicted loss of their Life savings to sheer ignorance which they say, is not an excuse in law.

A woman met along Gedegede Township road through Ikota Estate Gate 2 who declined to mention her name, she said she just paid for a year for a space where he intended to start selling. This, is arguably, equal, if not weightier than environmental defacement, which the government says is capable of scaring investors away from the state.