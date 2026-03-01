Demolition Of Illegal Structures Commences In Onitsha

Demolition of illegal structures in Onitsha North Local Government Area, which houses the Onitsha Main Market, commenced on Sunday, exactly one month after the government issued an evacuation notice to traders in the area.

It will be recalled that about a month ago, traders doing business under illegal structures at Onitsha Main Market were advised to commence the evacuation of their goods within one month to enable the government begin the demolition exercise.

This followed the government’s decision to reclaim the architectural and structural status of the Onitsha Main Market, which had been abused by the erection of illegal structures.

Shortly after the closure of the Onitsha Main Market by the government, traders, in a meeting with Governor Charles Soludo, were offered two options concerning the architectural fate of the market: the total demolition of the entire market for the construction of a brand-new market, or the demolition of the illegal structures in order to restore the market to its original design.

The traders at the meeting chose the demolition of the illegal structures but pleaded for time to remove their goods.

Consequently, the government gave the traders one month to evacuate their goods, which expired at the end of February, hence the commencement of the demolition on this first day of March.

Confirming the ongoing demolition, the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Markets, Chief Everist Uba, told reporters that the government is determined to ensure that Onitsha commercial town regains its past status. He lamented that the proliferation of illegal structures at the main market had frustrated the ease of doing business, to the detriment of both traders and their customers.

When contacted, the Chairman of Onitsha North Local Government Area, Hon. Anthony Nweze Nworah, told this reporter that he could not speak at the moment, adding that he would comment later after concluding the exercise.

Dismissing claims that there is a court order restraining the demolition, the Senior Special Assistant to Soludo on New Media, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, contended that there is no order restraining the Onitsha North Local Government Council from carrying out the demolition.