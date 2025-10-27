Demolition: Lagos Begins Compensation Of Oworonshoki Victims

The Lagos State Government has begun financial compensation of verified victims of the Oworonshoki community in the Kosofe Local Government Area of the state whose homes were demolished in recent clearance operations.

The event which was undertaken on behalf of the government by the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) and commenced on October 23 at the palace of the traditional ruler of Oworonshoki, drew victims, community leaders, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, officials of LASURA, representatives of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and civil society groups.

Speaking with the press on Friday, the General Manager of LASURA, Mr Oladimeji Animashaun, who supervised the exercise, explained that a total of 79 beneficiaries had been identified and are on the list to be compensated between Thursday and Friday.

He said: “We started the payment of compensation yesterday, and several residents have received their cheques. “The total number of people being compensated is 79. This is proof that what Mr. Governor promised has been fulfilled,” he said.

Animashaun thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support, as well as the Special Adviser to the governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Abiodun Babatunde, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development, Mr Gbolahan Oki, for their coordination in ensuring that The LASURA boss disclosed that compensation amounts varied depending on property type, ranging between N3 million and N5 million, with smaller amounts for makeshift structures such as kiosks and shanties.

“Someone with a bungalow cannot get the same compensation as someone with a storey building. The payments were fair, and you could see smiles on people’s faces as they received their cheques,” he said.

When asked about the government’s long-term plan for the regenerated land, the LASURA boss said the intention is to create a well-planned, modern community with improved living conditions. “Urban regeneration is about replacing unhealthy, unsafe environments with planned communities that meet modern standards.