June 9, 2023
Facebook Twitter
Demolition: Kano Police Nab 57 For Looting

The operatives of the Kano State Police Command on Friday said it has nabbed 57 suspects for stealing shop owners’ properties at the demolition sites in the state.

It would be recalled that the new administration led by Governor Yusuf had recently ordered the demolition of some buildings that were illegally built on government land.

However,  it was reported that some hoodlums took advantage of the demolition exercise to steal from the demolished shops and houses.

In a statement issued by the state command via its official Twitter handle on Friday partly reads: “In continuation with the strategies emplaced by the Command to ensure the protection of lives and properties of people in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, directed round-the-clock visibility patrols, following reports received that some hoodlums are taking advantage of the demolition of illegal buildings and structures by the Kano State government.”

 

