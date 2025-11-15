Demolition In Alagbado: Our Businesses, Houses Gone, Landlords, Business Owners LamentDemolition In Alagbado: Our Businesses, Houses Gone, Landlords, Business Owners Lament

…action aligns with development law –LASBCA

The usually bustling AIT Road in the Kola area of Alagbado, Lagos State, has in recent days become a scene of sorrow, confusion, and frustration as the Lagos State Government began demolishing houses and business premises classified as “illegal structures” built under high-tension power lines.

Once a vibrant stretch filled with popular joints, clubs, and thriving nighttime hangouts preparing for the December festivities, the neighborhood has now been reduced to rubble. Bulldozers rolled in on Monday morning, pulling down homes, shops, fences, and major entertainment centres situated beneath or close to high-tension electricity cables. What authorities described as a routine enforcement exercise quickly transformed into chaos as landlords, shop owners, and club operators openly wept while watching their investments crumble.

Eyewitnesses said panic erupted when residents attempted to resist the operation. Law enforcement agents; particularly police officers, who accompanied the enforcement team, fired tear gas to disperse agitated crowds. Families scrambled to retrieve personal belongings; others stood helplessly, watching buildings they had spent years building come crashing down. Many residents insisted that they were not given adequate notice. “We just woke up to see bulldozers in front of our houses. They said it’s un- der a power line, but this house has been here more than twenty years.

No one gave us proper notice or compensation,” said Mrs. Iyabo Olanrewaju, whose building was demolished. However, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) maintains that structures erected beneath power lines are illegal and pose serious safety risks, noting that Nigerians have died in the past from electrocution and fires caused by such proximity to high-voltage cables. Speaking with the Saturday Telegraph in an interview on the matter yesterday, Director of Public Affairs in LASBCA, Mr Adu Ademuyiwa, said that nobody gave the occupants of the demolished area any document to live in the area.

“They are staying under high tension, is anyone allowed to stay under high tension. Even at the federal level, nobody is allowed to stay under high tension. “We were in this country when some people got burnt in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, so high tension is not a conducive place to stay. Nobody gave them ap- proval to stay there. If they claimed that they had documents, they should show the documents.

You cannot just move into any land and start staying there without any approval,” he said. LASBCA had said in a statement that the demolition aligns with the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law. “Buildings under power lines are high-risk and must be cleared to protect lives,” the statement read. LASBCA had earlier issued a general notice in early 2025 stating that property owners must vacate such re- stricted zones by Jan- uary 31, 2025, failing which enforcement would commence. The General Man- ager, Gbolahan Oki, reiterated the government’s stance: “High-tension lines carry extremely high voltage. Any structure within that clearance zone risks electrocution, power surges, fires, and severe infrastructural damage. Removing illegal structures is crucial to preventing tragedies.”

Oki added that the campaign is part of a broader plan to create a safer, more resilient Lagos. Despite the govern- ment’s explanations, many residents say the demolition lacks empathy and transparency. They insist they were not properly engaged and that many of them possessed valid documents; some dating back decades. “This is not development; this is destruction. We support urban renewal, but we should not be treated like we don’t matter,” lamented Mr Adeyemi, owners of a small shopping complex. Landlords argue that for years, government agencies collected levies, taxes, PHCN bills, land use charges, and even tenement rates from them—indicating implicit approval of their presence.

Mrs. Titilayo Lawal, a caterer whose house was destroyed, said: “If my house was illegal, why did they collect tenement rates from us? Why did LASAA collect dues? Why did PHCN bring bills? Why did the council collect levies every year?” The human suffering left in the wake of the demolition is enormous. Mr. Daniel Adebayo, a retired civil servant, said his five-bedroom bungalow was his only tangible achievement after a lifetime of work. With tears in his eyes, he said: “I spent my entire retirement benefits building this house. Today I’m sleeping outside. My wife is sick. My children are scattered.

How can the government make its own citizens refugees in their own state?” Others echoed similar sentiments, noting that the demolition came at a time of severe housing scarcity and record-high living costs in Lagos. AIT Road is dotted with buildings that served multiple purposes; homes, mini-marts, salons, tailoring shops, lounges, rental apartments, schools, and bars. Many landlords depended on rental income; many tenants depended on the area’s cheap accommodation. Kunle Thomas, a tenant, called the experience “a double tragedy.” “We were struggling with the economy. Now we have no homes.

Where do we go from here?” Some residents attempted to block the road to prevent further demolition but were dispersed with tear gas by security forces. Videos online show crowds coughing and fleeing as waves of smoke spread across the area. However, community leaders in Alagbado have urged the Lagos State Government to: establish a compensation framework, provide alternative housing or business spaces, engage affected residents transparently, produce a clear, and accessible map showing right-of-way and restricted zones Civil society groups argue that the demolition reflects a pattern of sudden, insensitive urban renewal programs that leave ordinary Lagosians displaced.

Urban planning experts say the clearing of high-tension corridors is necessary, citing years of uncontrolled development, encroachment, flooding, and poor regulation. However, they stress that communication, compensation, and humane relocation are essential in modern urban governance. Families huddle beside the ruins of what used to be their homes. Many now live with relatives, some in temporary shelters, and others wander in search of affordable housing in a state where rent prices have spiralled beyond reach.

The Kola demolition underscores a larger Lagos dilemma: How can a mega-city enforce town-planning regulations without displacing thousands? While government insists on safety and compliance, residents demand fairness, clarity, and compassion.

As dusk settles over AIT Road, one haunting question lingers in the air: Is this demolition an inevitable sign of progress; or a painful reminder that development, in Lagos, often comes at a human cost? For many, the greater fear is not just the loss of prop- erty; but the possibility that their voices may never be heard.