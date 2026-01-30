Demolition: Groups Demand Justice For Displaced Lagos Residents

Human rights, environmental and social justice organisations have criticised the Lagos State Government for the demolition of buildings in the Makoko, Oworon‑ shoki, Owode Onirin, Otumara and Ijora Badia communities.

They demanded an im‑ mediate halt to all demoli‑ tion and eviction with full compliance with existing court orders and future judicial processes.

Describing the demo‑ litions and evictions as “illegal, cruel, deceitful, forced and land grab in underprivileged communities”, the groups said the actions affected thousands of peaceful and hardworking residents.

Makoko Waterfront Community Student Co‑ ordinator Israel Idowu; Owode Motor Spare Parts Market Chairman Abiodun Ahmed; Ajegunle Peoples Movement (APM); the Coalition of Oworonshoki Demolition Victims, Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEEHOPE) and other groups demanded compensation for the owners of schools, homes, health facilities and shops destroyed. They demanded com‑ pensation and redress for victims of brutality and abuse, including families who lost loved ones during the demolition.