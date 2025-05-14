Demolition: Group Demands Involvement Of Owode Onirin Traders In Negotiation

Share

A civil society group, the Centre For Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has demanded the immediate and unconditional inclusion of the leaders of the Owode Motor-Spare Part Market Association in Lagos and duly elected representatives of the affected traders in all discussions, negotiations, and decision-making processes concerning the future of the market and the provision of comprehensive redress.

The group also demanded “a concrete transparency plan for fair and adequate compensation for all shop owners and traders, who have suffered irreparable losses due to the illegal demolition and the compensation must accurately reflect the true value of their lost property, stock, and potential income.”

The group stated this at a press conference on Wednesday in Owode by its President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse.

Omotehinse also demanded a firm commitment by the “Lagos State Government in preventing such illegal and unlawful acts from recurring and upholding the rights and interests of market associations and traders across Lagos State.”

The activist stated that the Lagos State Government cannot claim to be acting in the interest of justice, while allegedly deliberately excluding the very people who have been wronged.

“CHSR stands firm in its support for Owode Motor.Spare Market Association and the affected traders as we will continue to utilize all available avenues, including legal action and public advocacy, to ensure that their voices are heard, their rights are respected, and that they receive the justice and compensation they rightfully deserve. The struggle for justice for the Owode market men and women continues.

“We shall be glad if the Lagos state government retraces its step by doing the needful as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Omotehinse recalled that on Tuesday March 11, 2025, the CHSR and other notable civil society organisations leadership with the Owode Spare Part Market addressed a press briefing at the Zone 4 Hall of the market association to call on the attention of all well meaning Lagosians and the Lagos State Government to save the traders from their unexpected travail.

“On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the CHSR and other civil society organisations led thousands of the Owode Motor Spare Part Market traders in a protest to the Lagos State House of Assembly to submit an official complaint to the Speaker of the Assembly in which the protesters was received by Hon. Rasheed Adebola Sabi (Lagos Mainland 2 Constituency), who promised the traders that as soon as the assembly resumes from recess their petition shall be looked into and that they will invite all the parties in other to make truce and ensure that the traders don’t suffer in vain.

“After several weeks of waiting, the CHSR sent a reminder letter to the office of the Speaker office dated: Tuesday April 15, 2025, but till date, be it the Speaker or the Governor of Lagos State neither responded talk less of making any intervention to safe the face of the victims.

“To our dismay, we reliably gathered that the Chairman of Agboyi Ketu LCDA, Hon. Dele Osinowo, was in the market to inform the traders that the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Justice, has intervened and resolved the disputes on the ownership and demolition of the market between Agboyi ketu LCDA and the developer without the major stakeholders (the traders) invited to such intervention meeting.

“The intervention of the Ministry of Justice without informing or carrying along the traders brings to the earlier position of the traders that the Lagos State government, through its agency, LASBCA, is behind the demolition of the over 500 shops.

“The CHSR reiterates condemnation of the demolition of Owode Market and denounces government’s continued exclusion of the affected traders in their negotiation/intervention.

“The CHSR once again condemns the ongoing injustice faced by the over 500 shop owners and traders of the spare part market, whose livelihoods were brutally disrupted by the illegal and unlawful demolition of their shops on Thursday March 6, 2025,” he stated.

He added that following the initial condemnation of the group about the act and the subsequent public protest organised to amplify the voices of the affected market men and women, they are now compelled to express their profound disappointment and alarm at the Lagos State Government’s intervention, which he said shamefully excluded the very victims of the alleged injustice.

He said; “As we previously highlighted, the demolition, allegedly orchestrated by the developer in collusion with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has inflicted devastating economic and emotional wounds on countless families within the Owode community as our earlier press conference and the public outcry that followed served as a clear and unified demand for justice and accountability.

“It is therefore deeply disheartening that the Lagos State Government, despite acknowledging the issue through its intervention, has chosen to sideline the Owode Motor Spare Part Market Association leadership and the hundreds of market men and women who have directly suffered the consequences of this illegal act but engaging solely with the Local Government authority, while ignoring the legitimate representatives and the actual victims.

“It is not only an affront to their fundamental and Socio-economic rights, but also undermines any genuine attempt to achieve a just and lasting resolution.

“We hereby condemn the continued exclusion of the Owode Motor-Spare Part Market Association leadership and the affected market men and women from the Lagos State Government’s intervention process. This deliberate marginalization demonstrates a blatant disregard for due process and the right of these individuals to participate in decisions that directly impact their lives.”

