Demolition: Government Appeal N30bn Compensation Judgement

From Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State Government has appealed the Judgement of a Federal High Court that asked it to pay as compensation of N30 billion to the owners of Masalacin Idi Shops Owners Association for demolishing their properties.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided over by Justice Simon Anogede, while delivering judgment in the case brought before him by the Traders Association, said what the Government did was barbaric and unconstitutional.

He, however, refused to award the N250 billion sought by the Traders Association against the government but reduced it to N30 billion and ordered it to be paid immediately.

Responding to the Judgement, the State Government said they have appealed the Federal High Court Judgement which they described as a miscarriage of Justice, insisting that as authorities they have the right to protect the rights of the Kano people.

Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, explained that the Court was not right in awarding judgment to the Traders because the Land Use Act is clear on the position of lands in every state.

The Attorney General explained that they had already appealed the Judgement, saying that the case was whether the place was initially allocated to them in accordance with the law, and that they should be paid compensation.

He insisted that the Court lacked jurisdiction to even listen to the case because the government is the sole owner of land according to the Land Use Act.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Justice, said they have also taken another legal action against further touching any land in the State because all lands belong to the Government and they can only be used for Public development.