New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Demolition: Ganduje Reports…

Demolition: Ganduje Reports Kano Gov, Kwankwaso To Tinubu

Immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has reported his successor, Abba Yusuf, and his former boss, Senator Rabid Kwankwaso, also a former governor of Kano State, to President Bola Tinubu on the ongoing demolition exercise by the state government.

Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Ganduje blamed his predecessor, Kwankwaso for the demolitions, describing the governor as his stooge.

Recall that Ganduje was Kwankwaso’ deputy between 1999-2003 and 2011- 2015. He alleged that the new governor, following the instigation of his political godfather, had demolished properties undertaken by his administration under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with investors running into several billions of naira.

He added that many of the victims of the demolition, most of whom have government approvals and development plans, have sued the state governor claiming several billions of naira as compensation.

Post Views: 132

Read Previous

Kogi SDP’s Governorship Candidate In Certificate Scandal
Read Next

Oil Theft: NSCDC CG Summons Niger Delta States’ Commandants

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023