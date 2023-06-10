Demolition: Ganduje Reports Kano Gov, Kwankwaso To Tinubu

Immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has reported his successor, Abba Yusuf, and his former boss, Senator Rabid Kwankwaso, also a former governor of Kano State, to President Bola Tinubu on the ongoing demolition exercise by the state government.

Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Ganduje blamed his predecessor, Kwankwaso for the demolitions, describing the governor as his stooge.

Recall that Ganduje was Kwankwaso’ deputy between 1999-2003 and 2011- 2015. He alleged that the new governor, following the instigation of his political godfather, had demolished properties undertaken by his administration under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with investors running into several billions of naira.

He added that many of the victims of the demolition, most of whom have government approvals and development plans, have sued the state governor claiming several billions of naira as compensation.