Demolition: Fubara Has Taken ‘Executive Rascality’ To Extreme – CPRS

The Concerned People of Rivers State (CPRS), a community-based organization, has expressed sadness over the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt, describing it as an act of executive rascality taken too far.

The legislative building was set ablaze about four weeks ago following the outbreak of a political crisis in the state. There were expectations that the burnt section building would be renovated and refurbished for the use of the lawmakers but Nigerians woke up this morning, December 13, 2023, to find bulldozers and excavators pulling down the entire structure

Coordinator, CPRS, Mr Jackson Elechi who condemned the latest developments in a statement issued in Abuja, said that from the preliminary investigations conducted by his group, the State Government was behind the demolition exercise.

“According to monitored reports, the demolition was carried out by the state government for renovation purposes.

All fingers are pointing to

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a man in whom we had invested our hope and trust to take Rivers State to greater heights after the super performance of our political leader and mentor, H.E Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in the past eight years.

“We also learnt that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has also presented the 2024 budget estimates to the Hon Edison Ehie group of four (4 ) lawmakers at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“We consider both actions which Gov Fubara has taken as acts of lawlessness and executive rascality as never before. As we ponder over these unfortunate developments, we are at a loss as to the real reasons behind them.

Why would a Governor who swore on oath to uphold the Nigerian Constitution and protect democracy embark on the demolition of the parliament building where laws are made for the good governance of our people?

“Why would a Governor duly elected by the people present the state budget to four (4) members of a 31-member House of Assembly? It is an absurdity that a Governor is dealing with a minority and has excluded 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” he said.

Elechi called on the elders and political leaders of Rivers State to intervene in the crisis between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, before it got out of hand.

According to him, democracy and the rule of law have come under attack in Rivers State and the people cannot continue to play the ostrich, hoping that these issues will resolve themselves.

“He said that Gov Fubara must be called to order for sanity and the rule of law to prevail in Rivers State.