Demolition: Community Appeals to Sanwoolu to Pay Compensation to Residents

Some owners of demolished buildings in Adegboruwa Agbele-Igbe Road, Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos have appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for payment of compensation. The residents made the appeal at a press briefing on Tuesday in Lagos. It is reported that some residents of the area, a suburb of Lagos, had their buildings demolished to pave way for road construction during former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s regime.

It was reported that Ambode gave notice to the holder revoking the existing right of occupancy in the said land with effect from the date of service of the notice. The Chairman of Adegboruwa-Agbele-Igbe Road Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Mr Waleola Ogunlaja, said having accepted the revocation of the right of occupancy they are entitled to compensation from the Lagos State government.

Ogunlaja said: “Since 2017 when the demolition occurred, we have yet to be compensated by the Lagos State Government or any of her agencies. “The state government demolished about 200 houses and businesses during the area’s demolition to pave the way for the road construction being along Igbogbo-lgbe-Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State. “The appeal has become imperative as the people were eager to collect the compensation because of the pains inflicted on them.”