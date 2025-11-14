Demolished Buildings: Another 100 Victims Receive Compensation In Oworonshoki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and the welfare of residents affected by the demolition of structurally unsafe buildings across the state.

The governor, represented by the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Oladimeji Animashaun, gave the assurance during the second phase of compensation for displaced residents of the Oworonshoki community.

Animashaun noted that the government remains steadfast in its promise to ensure that no resident is unjustly denied the right to own property in Lagos, even as it intensifies efforts to remove buildings that pose environmental hazards.

“The first time we compensated people, 79 affected persons received their cheques. Today, another 100 people are getting theirs. Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu promised that those affected would be compensated. This is a promise made, promise fulfilled,” he said.

He added that the current batch would not be the last, as more affected residents will receive compensation in subsequent phases.

Beneficiaries who received payments expressed gratitude to the state government. One of them, Nwaoha Rosemary, who received ₦1 million, described the support as a timely relief.

Another beneficiary, Patrick Arinze, who was paid ₦3 million, said: “They have done the right thing at the right time. People complained, but what the government has done outweighs our concerns. If we had received nothing, what would we have done?”

Compensation amounts ranged from ₦1 million to ₦5 million, depending on the value and nature of each demolished property.