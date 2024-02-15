Democrats Win Race To Replace George Santos

A Democrat has won the swing US congressional district left vacant when former Republican Congressman George Santos was expelled last December. Tom Suozzi’s Tuesday night victory over rival Mazi Pilip denies Republicans a chance to pad out their slim majority in the House of Representatives.

He will finish Santos’s term following his removal from Congress over allegations of fraud. The race was a closely watched bellwether for the November elections, reports the BBC.

In a victory speech briefly interrupted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Suozzi said, “This race was fought amidst a closely divided electorate.” He focused on unity and healing political differences, saying: “it’s time to find common ground and start delivering for the people of America”.