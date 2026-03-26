Democrats Flip Florida State Seat That Includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home

Democrats are projected to win a special election for a Florida legislative district that includes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, marking another upset in the president’s backyard.

Democrat Emily Gregory, a first-time candidate, defeated Trump-backed Republican Jon Maples in a race for the open Florida District 87 state House seat. The result is a reversal from 2024, when a Republican won the district by 19 percentage points.

Democrats have performed well in special elections during Trump’s second term, and Gregory’s victory could indicate momentum for the party heading into this year’s congressional midterm elections, reports the BBC.