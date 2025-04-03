Democratic-Backed Judge Wins Wisconsin Race In Setback For Elon Musk

Share

Wisconsin voters have elected a Democratic-backed judge to serve on the state supreme court, according to projections, following the most expensive judicial election in US history.

Susan Crawford is on course to beat conservative rival Brad Schimel, which would keep intact the 4-3 liberal control of the Midwestern state’s highest court.

President Donald Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk was a prominent fundraiser in the campaign, and was the subject of Democratic attack ads.

More than $100m (£77m) was spent by the candidates and their allies, including $20m by Musk. The result is expected to have far-reaching implications, potentially even affecting the balance of power in the US Congress.

And in another development, Tesla sales have plummeted to their lowest level in three years after a backlash against its boss Musk.

The electric car maker delivered almost 337,000 electric vehicles in the first three months of 2025, a 13% drop from a year ago. Tesla shares tumbled in early trading yesterday after the release of the unexpectedly low sales numbers.

