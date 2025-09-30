Democrat, Leader Par Excellence: Kalu Hails Speaker Abbas At 60

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, described Speaker Abbas as a true democrat and a leader par excellence, with a distinguished record of selfless and dedicated service to the nation.

He noted that the Speaker has consistently demonstrated the qualities of a nation-builder, as well as a firm commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy and promoting good governance through effective representation.

The Deputy Speaker further commended Speaker Abbas for his pragmatic leadership, which, he said, has resulted in remarkable accomplishments since his assumption of office.

Kalu praised Abbas for choosing to mark his milestone birthday with empathy, introspection, and humanitarian causes, describing it as a reflection of his leadership style and personal values.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, I wish to congratulate my boss, big brother, and friend, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, PhD, GCON, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

“I commend your exemplary, selfless, and all-inclusive leadership, and your commitment to uniting the nation. Since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023, you have shown a clear dedication to developing and sustaining Nigeria’s democracy while promoting good governance through effective representation,” he stated.

Kalu noted that under Abbas’s leadership, the House has enjoyed a peaceful atmosphere and recorded tremendous progress. He expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the confidence reposed in him to serve and for the support enjoyed from colleagues.

He wished the Speaker many more fruitful years in good health and greater service to humanity.