Democracy’s Digital Crossroads: Imo And Nigeria’s Electoral Future

The morning of February 17, 2026, began ordinarily at the National Assembly. By afternoon, the green chamber had descended into chaos— shouting matches, protests, and a walkout by opposition lawmakers that would send shockwaves through Nigeria’s democracy. At the centre stood 10 individuals carrying Imo State’s mandate, facing a choice that would define Nigerian elections for years.

When votes were counted on mandatory electronic transmission of results, the numbers told a stark story: three in favour, seven against. Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, Hon. Chinedu Emeka, and Hon. Matthew Nwogu raised their hands for what many Nigerians consider electoral transparency’s non-negotiable future

. The remaining seven – Hon. Canice Moore, Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu, Hon. Tochi Okere, Hon. Harrison Nwadike, Hon. Chike Okafor, Hon. Miriam Onuoha, and Hon. Akarachi Amadi -voted to retain a hybrid system preserving manual transmission as a legally valid fallback.

This 7-3 split represents Nigeria’s struggle between tech- nological aspiration and infrastructural reality, between transparency demands and legislative caution.

What was at stake

Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act 2026 mandates presiding officers “shall electronically transmit results to the IREV portal,” but with a proviso: if electronic transmission fails, “form EC8A shall remain the primary source of collation.” For proponents of mandatory real-time transmission – civil society, opposition parties, millions of voters -this caveat rep- resents a dangerous loophole.

Action Aid Nigeria and the Civil Society Situation Room pleaded for mandatory trans- mission without conditions, arguing this was “the only way the people’s votes would count.” Protesters insisting, “Election laws must serve citizens, not incumbents” were met with teargas at the National Assembly’s gates.

The Arguments

The seven Imo lawmakers apparently aligned with Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele’s defence of the hybrid approach. Citing NCC data showing 70% broadband coverage but only 44.53% internet penetration, and Nigeria ranking 85th in mobile reliability, Bamidele warned mandatory transmission without infrastructure could plunge the country into crisis.

With 85 million Nigerians lacking grid electricity, the fallback to Form EC8A becomes a safeguard against disenfranchisement, not a rigging loophole.

President Tinubu reinforced this, questioning broadband capability and emphasising, “the transmission of that manual result is what we’re looking at.” He framed the hybrid system as pragmatic governance: systems are managed by people, results finalised by people. But critics find this unconvincing.

Victor Ogene countered: “I feel shame when some say there’s no internet in their villages. What have they done to bring internet?” Professor Pat Utomi went further, calling the action “treason against Nigerians” and demanding mass recall of lawmakers who opposed real-time transmission.

The Political Calculus

Behind principled arguments lies inescapable reality: elections are won by those who control results. The 2023 elections exposed manual collation vulnerabilities – result sheets hijacked, altered, or “discovered” days later. The seven Imo lawmakers all represent constituencies where APC holds varying influence.

While party affiliation doesn’t automatically determine voting, alignment with APC leadership’s position is difficult to ignore. The APC led majority believe that Form EC8A, signed by presiding officers, party agents, and security officials, provides sufficient safeguard.

Yet the very problem IReV was designed to solve – results dis- appearing or getting altered between polling units and collation centres – remains, if manual forms can supersede electronic transmission. As the PDP warned, “When lawmakers dilute transparency mechanisms ahead of elections, only one conclusion is rational – a calculated attempt to create room for manipulation.”

Disenfranchisement or Disempowerment?

Both sides claim to protect voters. The majority argues mandatory transmission disenfranchises those in connectivity-challenged areas, potentially triggering prolonged legal battles when results fail to upload. Critics contend that real disenfranchisement occurs when votes can be altered after casting.

The hybrid system preserves the vulnerability that has plagued Nigerian elections: changing numbers at collation centres while claiming technical difficulties.

Implications for 2027 and Beyond

The amendment governing 2027 elections speaks to Nigerian democracy’s fundamental character. First, electronically transmitted results’ legal status is clarified but weakened. While IReV is now explicitly recognised—addressing a 2022 deficiency—its results are no longer sole determinants.

This creates a dual-track system where official results may differ from publicly viewable ones. Second, the amendment entrenched technological caution that may slow electoral innovation.

If Nigeria cannot mandate real-time transmission in 2026, after years of preparation and INEC’s demonstrated capacity, when will it? The infrastructural arguments will likely be recycled, postponing full digital transformation indefinitely. Third, the vote has deepened public cynicism about the National Assembly’s commitment to electoral integrity.

Images of opposition lawmakers walking out, protesters teargassed, a legislative process impervious to public opinion—these will not fade quickly.

Profiles in Courage or Futility?

The three Imo lawmakers who voted for mandatory transmission -Ugochinyere, Emeka, Nwogu – stand as reminders that representation can transcend political calculation. Their votes aligned with Nigerians wanting real-time transmission as a bulwark against manipulation.

Yet their courage raises an uncomfortable question: what difference does principle make when outvoted? In Nigeria’s winner-take-all democracy, being on history’s right side offers little comfort when the law is already written.

Democracy’s Unfinished Business

The Imo delegation’s 7-3 vote encapsulates what frustrates and energises Nigerian democracy. It frustrates because it seems to prioritise incumbent protection over citizen empowerment.

It energises because it has provoked national conversation about representation, infrastructure, and the kind of democracy Nigerians want.

For the seven who voted against mandatory transmission, history’s judgement depends on 2027. If the hybrid system produces transparent, credible elections, they may be vindicated as pragmatists who understood Nigeria’s limitations.

But if 2027 is marred by disputes over which results count – the electronic ones Nigerians see or the manual ones carrying incidental legal weight – they will bear responsibility for choosing caution over courage.

The voters of the three senatorial zones and 10 federal constituencies that make up Imo will be watching. In a democracy, the final verdict belongs to the people whose votes are supposed to matter most.