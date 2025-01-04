Democracy Under Threat From Apc, We’re Working to Dislodge It in 2027 –Ladipo Johnson

Share

The outgone year, 2024, witnessed a lot of political activities within the polity. While the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is seriously working to consolidate itself, the major opposition parties witnessed a series of upheavals occasioned by internal wrangling within their ranks. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Ladipo Johnson, shared his experience just as he also expressed his belief that the opposition would close ranks and dislodge the ruling party in 2027. Excerpts:

As a member of the major opposition NNPP, could you give us your assessment of the nation’s political terrain in 2024?

Last year, we saw that the political terrain witnessed some negative developments. Last year, democracy in the country ran into some danger. There were manifest threats to the survival of democracy. It was visible for all to see especially as seen in what is playing out in the various opposition parties across the country. I am talking about the crises in many of the opposition parties. These problems stem from the fact that there seems to be people who are been encouraged or sponsored by the ruling party. I am talking about people being used to cause ill feelings and disaffection within the various opposition parties. Particularly, in relation to us, we witnessed needless crisis within the party and the state that we control. I am talking about what is happening in the Kano Emirate issue. We saw the attempts to stop the conduct of local government election in the state. At all times, these crises were being spearheaded by the opposition, especially as I said before, the ruling party at the centre which is the opposition party in Kano State. These things haven’t made it easy for us to say that democracy is faring well in the country. We are not losing hope though, we will continue to battle to ensure that the principles and tenets of democracy are upheld at all times in the country. We will also play our own role as stakeholders either in government or as opposition party. We are going to do this as the ruling party in Kano and as opposition at the Federal level as well as in all other spaces.

You are accusing the ruling national party of distabilising the opposition parties, would it now be said that perhaps, you the opposition parties are the ones not putting your house and as such allowing infiltration of external forces?

Let me make this very clear, I am not directly or pointedly accusing them of instigating crises in the opposition parties, what I am saying is that there are some instances that one can visibly see to indicate that. I am saying that it is glaring in some instances that some people who are holding out to cause disaffection within some of the opposition parties might not be acting independently. I can talk about what I see in my party. We have former members who have been expelled from the party, yet they continue to go around parading themselves as leaders of the party. These elements continue to act and say all sorts of things purporting to be acting and speaking for the party. These people on several occasions have come out to hold several press conferences and issued press statements supporting the views and positions of the ruling APC against us. They did that during the last election and they did the same thing when we were at the electoral petition tribunal and the courts. They worked against us, especially at the Supreme Court. They held press conferences supporting the APC. The recent one was the attempt by them and the APC to stop the conduct of local government election. Like the APC, they too went to the court to stop the election. With what I have said, I have no doubt that they are working in consonance in many instances with the APC.

What do you think that the ruling party stands to gain by distabilising the opposition parties?

The ruling party has failed woefully in running the country. They have failed in all ramifications and in any way you want to assess it. It failed in the area of the economy, in security as it relates to the safety of lives and property of the people. If you ask me, it pays the APC better if it doesn’t have viable and strong opposition. This is so especially as the current government in place reaches midterm of its lifespan. They have failed and they are seemingly working towards 2027 without anything tangible to show to the people as achievements. That is what the APC stands to gain in all these shenanigans.

How do you see the thinking in some quarters urging all opposition parties to merge together to dislodge the APC considering the fact that many people see you as very weak to individually defeat the ruling party?

I can tell you now that a lot of conversations have been ongoing in recent times among major gladiators in the country. Like you said, this is what many people are speaking about as the way forward for the country. I will disagree with you with regards to your comments suggesting that the opposition is weak. I will rather say that they will be more effective if there is more of unity of purpose on their part. I know that there are ongoing conversations and discussion among major gladiators as you said. The major talking point is that they are willing to come together as stakeholders to call this government to account for its stewardship. This is what has been happening as we speak.

Apart from people talking about it, have there been concrete efforts towards any merger by the leadership of the various political parties so far with a view to exploring such possibility?

Yes! I know that some people are beginning to move the talk in recent times but I’m not sure it would be safe if I tell you the names and the parties doing so at the moment. All I can say is that I am aware that some people have started to move seriously towards that. For now, all I can say is that I’m sure that by the end of 2025 to early 2026, you’ll see more open and more concrete attempts or movements towards unifying some of the opposition.

The year 2024 witnessed the conduct of some off season governorship elections, Ondo and Edo governorship polls. Looking back, how would you rate the performance of INEC in the conduct of the two elections?

For me, unfortunately, it seems we have learnt little or nothing from our past mistakes. For some time now, it seems that the average Nigerian would tell you that he has lost so much confidence in the ability of INEC to deliver on credible election. Things are going towards the wrong direction in terms of how we manage and conduct our electoral processes. I dare say that many people including myself are harbouring some form of reservations. We all saw how things went in neigbouring Ghana where their presidential election took place recently without any kind of chaos. We all saw how smooth the process went. Our electoral process is something that we all collectively have to keep working on to ensure that it becomes so transparent for all to see. As a political party, we have stated that we believe a lot of things should be looked at in terms of how INEC carries out its functions. I am talking about conversations around institutional reforms of INEC. We hope that progressive suggestions will be looked at and implemented by government in that direction. I hope that things will be improved and in the end, we would have a more seamless and transparent system and process in place.

In what particular areas are you looking at reform of INEC as an institution?

If I can recall, we identified some areas that we consider as very fundamental. You see, the process of appointing and recruiting personnel into INEC should be looked into. More specifically, the appointment of the chairman and the various commissioners of the commission must be looked into properly and the law regarding it must be amended to ensure that those personnel act truly independently. To achieve that, we are calling for a constitutional review process that will guarantee that. In some jurisdictions across the world, the responsibility for recruiting and appointing personnel into electoral management bodies are not left solely and entirely to the president. The legislature also has a say or input into it. It (the legislature) does not just confirm the appointments, they also have a say in the process of appointing and recruiting the personnel. It is something that we have to look at. We must also ensure that whatever is put in place by INEC for the conduct of election, either as guidelines or other rules, are strictly adhered to by INEC in the conduct of all its elections, must be followed by all stakeholders during election going forward. The goal post must never be shifted in the middle of the election for whatever reason.

What is the relationship between Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf of Kano and the National Leader of the NNPP like?

The relationship between the two leaders is very cordial. It has always been cordial as you well know. You have people who are trying to cause a rift between them. Even where these people have been unsuccessful, they are spreading all sorts of rumours especially on social media but rest assured that the relationship has been cordial. The governor has the support and the backing of the National Leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as well as those of other leaders to continue to administer Kano State for the benefits of the people of the state.

