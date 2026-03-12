Democracy, Rule Of Law’ll Thrive, Tinubu Assures Party Leaders

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his firm commitment to sustaining democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria as a lasting legacy.

He said the unity and stability of the country rest on the pillars of good governance and assured that his administration will uphold these principles for posterity.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President gave the assurance during an interfaith breaking of the fast with members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

He noted that strengthening internal democracy within political parties remains fundamental to building credible electoral institutions, processes, and systems.

The President stated that direct primaries provide party members with better opportunities to participate in and determine their representatives at various levels of governance.

“The Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Dantalle, provoked some questions. I am glad we are all democrats, and we all subscribe to this democracy voluntarily and willingly. We have been at it selflessly in the last 26 years.

“Some of us were bruised struggling for it. We were detained, we protested, we had street demonstrations, we went into exile and all of that. We formed NADECO. I followed the leadership destiny that God has chosen for me. There is no doubt about it. I am a die-hard democrat.

“I followed that belief wholeheartedly, committed to a united Nigeria, and that principle and philosophy will live and die with me.

“There is no threat from any democrat under my watch. The rule of law must prevail in any democracy. The majority will have their way, and the minority will have their say. I must not stand in their way. That is the sweetness, the essence of democracy,” the President stated.

Tinubu also assured party leaders of his commitment to free and fair elections.

“I am a registered voter. I am on the same platform as you. I am going to stick to my platform. When it was against me years ago, I toed the line. I was in opposition without posing a threat to any human being except the military junta.

“I want democracy, and since democracy is back here, there is a fundamental voluntariness that is enshrined in it, and I am extremely glad to listen to you,” he added.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, commended the President for providing strong leadership and ensuring the skilful management of human and material resources in a diverse and multi-ethnic society.

“We thank you for inviting the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, IPAC, and other political parties to be part of this breaking of the fast. This means so much for us as a party and as a people.”

Yilwatda assured the President of the party’s support in realising his lofty vision for the country.

“We are grateful to God to have you as the leader of this country. We shall support you and stand by you as a party,” he said.

The IPAC Chairman appealed to the President to reconsider including the National Identity Number (NIN) as a requirement for voter registration.

Dantalle said many eligible voters might be disenfranchised by the NIN requirement and the removal of the indirect mode of party nominations as enshrined in the newly signed 2026 Electoral Law.

He also appealed for the restoration of INEC’s financial support for political parties.

Dantalle further told the President that a movie had been produced to commemorate 26 years of democracy in Nigeria, titled “Unbroken Democracy.”

The film, supported by Governor Hope Uzodimma, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, will premiere at the State House soon.