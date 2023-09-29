Democracy Not Best Option For Nigeria – Bankole

Former Acting National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Suarau Alani Bankole has insisted that neither democracy nor military rule is the best system of government for Nigeria.

Bankole, the father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole opined that Nigeria must operate a system of government other than military rule, arguing that such a system of government must take into consideration the peculiarities of the Nigerian people and must be best suited to resolve the country’s challenges.

Bankole stated this on Friday, shortly after he was unveiled by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo as the Apana of Egbaland at Ake palace in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

The octogenarian noted that Nigeria must build strong institutions that would support good governance.

His words, “I do not agree that democracy is the best for Nigeria. In Saudi Arabia there is no democracy, the people there are very happy they are making progress, they are satisfied, and their resources are properly distributed.

“However, military government is not an alternative to democracy, but I think like the world is changing, I think people should start to think about the best of government other than democracy, but definitely not autocracy.

“The only good thing about democracy is that the leaders can never be there forever.

“The way they practice democracy in America is different from the way they practice democracy in the UK and the two are quite different from the way we practice it in Africa because there are institutions of checks and balances which are always in the constitutions of those countries.

“But in a place like Nirestated the call for constitutional roles for traditional rulers, saying monarchs cannot afford to be onlookers in the affairs of the country.

“If traditional rulers become onlookers there will be a lot of chaos all over the country. We are part and parcel of maintaining peace in the country and we must be seen to be performing that role,” Alake said.