Democracy Needs Media To Survive –Experts

Journalism stakeholders have stressed the need for full adherence to press freedom, describing the media as a lifeline of democracy. They made the call at an Independence Day roundtable discourse on the theme: “Nigeria at 65; The Unfinished Business of Freedom”.

The event was organised by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) on X (Twitter) Space. Dr Jide Johnson, Chief Lecturer at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, said Nigeria’s political independence was tied to the role of the media. He noted that media pioneers such as Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe understood the value of journalism, in attaining freedom.

“From the first to the fourth republic, we cannot take away the role media played in attaining democracy. “Journalism is critical for political development but we have also seen situations where the media itself has been embedded in the political structure in Nigeria,” Johnson said.

Human Rights lawyer, Ms Tseme Ede, said Nigeria at 65 had shown democratic progress but stressed the need to protect journalists from undue harassments and unlawful arrests. Ede added that Nigeria had the most stable democracy in the African region and that though the Nigeria civic space is not at its best yet, it seemed to continue to work. The lawyer, however, condemned the act of arresting journalists for speaking the truth, in the name of libel.

According to her, such laws must be amended. The human rights lawyer also encouraged journalists to seek help with lawyers, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court, on pro bono, if their rights were infringed upon. Ede further stressed that voices of female journalists’ are heard as it should. She said: ”I think their voices are not heard enough.”