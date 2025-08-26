Democracy Has Stabilized In Nigeria, Says NASS Clerk

The National Assembly, yesterday, declared that democracy has stabilised in Nigeria, prompting it to recruit 785 staff across Grade levels 8 to 12 in December last year.

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, made the statement in his speech in Abuja, at the induction ceremony for the 785 newly recruited staff of the apex legislative assembly.

Ogunlana, who was represented by the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA), Engineer Bashir Yero, said that the stability of Democracy in Nigeria without any threat of military intervention, made National Assembly to grow stronger as an Institution within the last 26 years.

He said: “Our democracy has continued to stabilise, with no threat of military intervention and the National Assembly as an institution has grown stronger, more professional, and more responsive to the needs of the Nigerian people.”

He told the newly recruited staff that they joined the Service of the National Assembly at the most auspicious time, which requires deep commitment, productivity and professionalism as legislative staff.

He added: “You are joining the Service at a most auspicious time. It is important to note that working in the National Assembly is a calling that demands much more than academic qualification or routine service.