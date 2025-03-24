Democracy Has Failed, Dying In Africa – Obasanjo

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that democracy in Africa is not only failing but is on the verge of dying due to its disconnect from the continent’s values and realities.

Speaking on Monday at the 60th birthday colloquium of former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Obasanjo lamented that Africa’s governance system has become one where leaders “Grab everything illegally and corruptly” while leaving citizens with no choice but to seek justice in courts that “cannot deliver.”

The former president argued that democracy, as currently practiced in Africa, does not reflect the continent’s culture, way of life, or beliefs.

“If you are talking about democracy failing in Africa, democracy in Africa has failed. And why has it failed?

“Because in context and in content, it is not Africa. It does not have any aspect of our culture, our way of life, what we stand for, what we believe.”

Obasanjo criticized the system where a small elite rules over the majority, depriving them of essential needs while claiming to practice democracy.

“Today, we have democracy, which is government of a small number of people, by a small number of people over a large number of people who are deprived of what they need to have in life. That is not democracy that will endure.”

He further accused political leaders of using corruption and manipulation to maintain power, leaving citizens helpless.

“It is, ‘I am because I can grab.’ What sort of democracy brings you in, and you grab everything illegally and corruptly, then tell the people to ‘go to court,’ when you know that even in court, they cannot get justice?”

Obasanjo also expressed disappointment in the judiciary, saying it has failed to salvage the situation by not upholding justice.

According to him, if democracy is to survive in Africa, it must be adapted to reflect the continent’s unique context and needs.

“It’s not that democracy is failing, democracy is dying. And if we are going to make democracy not die, we have to look at democracy in the context and in the content of Africa.”

He called for urgent reforms to ensure a governance system that truly serves the people, warning that failure to do so would lead to the complete collapse of democracy on the continent.

