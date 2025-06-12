Democracy Day: Zulum Grants Amnesty To 66 Inmates

Share

As part of activities marking the 2025 Democracy Day celebration, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has granted amnesty to 66 inmates at the Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre, while also distributing ₦20,000 each to 1,280 inmates in the facility.

Some of the inmates benefited from state pardons, while others received partial clemency, including the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment and reductions in jail terms.

The decision, according to the governor, was based on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“Based on the powers conferred on me under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant state and partial pardons to 66 inmates of the Maximum Custodial Centre,” Zulum said while addressing the inmates on Thursday.

He added, “As part of this year’s Democracy Day celebrations, I have commuted death sentences to life imprisonment and reduced jail terms for some other inmates.”

To improve rehabilitation efforts, Governor Zulum also announced plans to enhance the vocational training centre within the custodial facility. He directed the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation to collaborate with the correctional centre to provide inmates with intensive literacy, numeracy, and digital skills training.

Additionally, the governor donated 300 bags of rice, 50 jerrycans of cooking oil, and five cows, alongside the cash disbursement to improve the welfare of inmates.

“Let me clarify that the ₦20,000 cash assistance will be handed over to officials of the Correctional Centre, as required by law, but it will be accessible to the beneficiaries as needed,” he explained.

In his remarks, the Controller of Corrections in Borno State, Ahmed Bawa, praised the governor for his unprecedented support to the facility.

“This is the first time in our history we are receiving such immense support from the state government. In May, the governor donated 100 bags of rice, 20 cartons of cooking oil, and 10 bulls. Today, he has come again. We are deeply grateful,” Bawa said.

The Sarki of the inmates, Daniel Simon, also expressed gratitude to the governor, stating that the impact of Zulum’s administration is being felt even behind bars.

In the spirit of Democracy Day, Governor Zulum also made a surprise early-morning visit to hospitals in Maiduguri. At 5:00 a.m., he arrived at the State Specialist Hospital, where he sympathized with patients and donated ₦50,000 each to patients in the gynecology, antenatal, postnatal, and emergency wards.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery across the state.

Governor Zulum extended the same gesture to patients at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, offering financial support and settling medical bills.

Also in commemoration of Democracy Day, the governor commissioned 20 completed road projects and laid the foundation for new infrastructure, including two hospitals and an international conference centre in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas.

The new hospital projects include the Borno Orthopaedic Hospital at Goni Kachallari and a new General Hospital in Kaleri, both in Jere LGA.

Since the inception of his administration six years ago, Governor Zulum has executed over 1,000 projects across critical sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, road infrastructure, water, and the environment.

