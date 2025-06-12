Democracy Day: Umahi Hails Tinubu’s Achievements

Share

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his achievements in road infrastructure as Nigeria marks the 2025 Democracy Day.

In a goodwill message issued on Thursday, Umahi praised the equitable distribution of road projects across the six geopolitical zones, describing the President’s leadership as visionary and impactful.

“On behalf of the management of the Federal Ministry of Works, I convey our profound felicitations to a champion of democracy and vision bearer of the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on this auspicious commemoration of the 26th anniversary of unbroken democracy in Nigeria,” Umahi stated.

He noted that Tinubu’s dedication to Nigeria’s democratic journey—culminating in his emergence as the fifth democratically elected President of the Fourth Republic—reflects divine purpose, adding that “history will be kind” to him for making tough decisions to return Nigeria to greatness.

Highlighting key achievements in the works sector, Umahi lauded Tinubu’s commitment to fast-tracking road development through the Renewed Hope Legacy Projects, which aim to link major economic corridors and foster national integration.

“In the works sector, you have made gratifying progress in deepening the gains of democracy through record-breaking accomplishments in road infrastructure,” he said. “You have continued to blaze the trail in delivering enduring infrastructure, critical to national development.”

The Minister also acknowledged the contributions of the National Assembly and the Judiciary in sustaining democratic governance and building a nation of equal opportunities.

“Under your leadership, we savour a new era of regenerative democracy, where institutions work collectively to achieve national progress regardless of tribe, religion, or social class,” he added.

Umahi wished the President continued success and divine guidance in delivering his vision for the nation.

