June 10, 2023
Democracy Day: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On June 12

President Bola Ahmed- Tinubu will on Monday morning address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day. In a statement on Friday, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said democracy day, with the theme, Hope reassured, would be lowkey affair.

Akume urged Nigerians to take stock of how the na- tion has fared and assess the dividends of democracy and areas that need improvement. “It is important to note that Democracy Day has been reviewed to be celebrated annually from May 29 to June 12 to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made extraordinary sacrifices for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 till date,” said Akume.

He noted that, “however, May 29 remains the date or anniversary of handing over or taking over of power, and this happens every four years according to the Nigerian constitution. “To commemorate this year’s anniversary, it is expedient for citizens and foreigners alike to take stock of how the nation has fared so far and assess the dividends that democracy has ensued as well as areas where we need to make improvements.

It is in light of this that the theme of this year’s democracy celebration is “Hope Reassured”. “It is pertinent to state that having had an elaborate presidential inauguration this year, activities to mark the 2023 June 12, Democracy Day will be low key.”

