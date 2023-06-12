New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
Democracy Day: Tinubu Pledges Additional Judicial Reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tibubu on Monday pledged that there would be additional Judicial reforms, saying the nation’s judiciary should expect new changes.

Tinubu made this pledge while speaking during his inaugural address on Democracy Day, June 12.

It would be recalled that last Thursday, President Tinubu gave his consent to a constitutional amendment measure that would have standardized the retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers.

“With the signing of the constitutional amendment bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and other related matters,” a statement signed by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, said.

The statement was titled, ‘President Tinubu assets to the constitutional amendment bill on uniformity in retirement age of judicial officers.’

“In exercising the powers vested in him under the 1999 Constitution, as amended, President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, at the State House assented to a fresh amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu signed into law the ‘Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37), 2023’ presented by the outgoing 9th National Assembly,” the statement read.

In his Democracy Day speech, Tinubu added that court orders that truncate democracy would no longer be allowed.

“It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

“The recent harmonisation of the retirement age for judicial officers is meant to strengthen the rule of law, which is a critical pillar of democracy. The reform has just started,” he said.

