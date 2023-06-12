Democracy Day: Tinubu Inspects Guard Of Honour

President Bola Tinubu set to examine the Guard of Honour mounted by the Brigade of Guards at the Presidential Villa’s forecourt as part of events planned to honour the 2023 Democracy Day celebration.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, are all awaiting the arrival of President Tinubu on the forecourt.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, Bello Matawalle, the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), are also in attendance at the forecourt.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, other senior security leaders, and other key government officials are also waiting for the President.

Ambassador Babagana Kingkibe, a former Vice President to the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, will be a distinguished guest at the celebration honouring the historic date.

