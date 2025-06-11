Democracy Day: Tinubu Cancels Nat’l Broadcast, To Address NASS Thursday

Share

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled the national broadcast scheduled to hold on Thursday morning in commemoration of June 12 Democracy Day.

The President, according to a release from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) earlier on Wednesday, was to address the nation through a national broadcast on Thursday morning.

But another update cancelling the broadcast signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations on the OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, later on Wednesday read: “Due to H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, scheduled attendance at the National Assembly Joint Session, the Presidential National Broadcast on June 12 has been cancelled.

“President Bola Ahmed will deliver his address from the National Assembly.

“All other plans are in order as announced earlier.

Thanks for your usual support.

Theme: Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms”

