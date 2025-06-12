Democracy Day : Tinubu Arrives N’Assembly

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 12 arrived at the National Assembly to address the parliament on the occasion of the 2025 Democracy Day.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu, who arrived at the National Assembly Complex at exactly 11:50 am, was accompanied by top government functionaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

Also present at the House of Representatives chambers, venue of the address, are the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, three former Senate Presidents- Anyim Pius, Bukola Saraki and Ahmed Lawan; former Speaker, Patricia Etteh and ex-House Deputy Speaker, Emeka Ihedioha.

It would be recalled that June 12 officially became Democracy Day and a national public holiday during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

