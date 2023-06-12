Democracy Day: Restructuring Nigeria Will Make Devt Faster, Coalition Groups Tell Tinubu

A socio-cultural group: the Coalition of Yoruba Self Determination Groups’ has congratulated Nigeria on the celebration of Democracy Day, while urging President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the restructuring of Nigeria is made possible if the country will move at a faster developmental rate.

According to the group while addressing journalists at a rally organized to mark the anniversary, the group led by Steve Abioye, its Secretary-General, noted that Yoruba people really need self-determination, but “the type of self-determination Yoruba people want is not necessarily to break away from Nigeria but a constitutional arrangement that will give each component unit of Nigeria the right to develop at its own pace.

He added that It is still our utmost belief that the issue of restructuring of Nigeria can not be wished away and should occupy the front burner in the business of government.

“Nigeria needs a constitution that will emphasize true federalism, not one in which each state of Nigeria will be running to the centre for handouts from the national treasury.

“The constitution that will provide for state or/ and regional police for each part of Nigeria to tackle its own security challenges.

“The constitution Nigeria needs is the one that will place the state in the condition to have its own policies in the areas of the economy, education, health, agriculture etc.

“It is our strong hope that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will put machinery in motion to look into those areas that have been mentioned”.

On the issue of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, the coalition said it saw it as a good development.”We see it as a good development and inevitable, and we earnestly support its removal as it is only a few powerful individuals that are benefitting from it instead of all Nigerians”.

While congratulating the new president and the people of Nigeria, the group said it was a thing of joy that Nigeria attains twenty-four years of uninterrupted democratic rule, noting that “the much-anticipated 2023 general elections in Nigeria have come and gone, bringing out the resultant outcome of the emergence of an illustrious son of Yoruba land in person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.