Democracy Day: Otu Assures Of Economic Growth, Security

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu has assured that he would revamp the state’s economy while working assiduously to make the state safe for all.

The Governor, therefore, appealed for support for his administration, promising not to take the mandate given him for granted.

In a statement released to Journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche on Monday in Calabar to mark Democracy Day, the Governor reminded the people of his administration’s mantra of ‘Peoples First Agenda’ and assured them of his commitment to the economic growth, prosperity and security of all nooks and crannies of the state.

“Having come a long way as a country, we must do even more to preserve this democracy for the sake of posterity.

“Apart from being the fifth conservative democratic transfer of power from one administration to another since the beginning of the 4th Republic, it marks the beginning of a new and critical administration in our almost 23 years of unbroken democratic experience.

“I urge you, my dear people, not only to pray for the success of the new administration but also to work and walk with us to our greatness.

“Let us continue to support the administration of our President, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the mandate you gave to me and my dear brother, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey,” the governor said.

While promising citizens of an all-inclusive government as well as an open-door policy, Otu warned against acts that are capable of truncating democratic governance in the state and country at large.