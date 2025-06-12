Democracy Day: Ododo Calls For Unity, Civic Responsibility

Share

As Nigeria marks the 2025 Democracy Day, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has called on citizens to rekindle the spirit of unity, civic responsibility, and active democratic participation.

In a heartfelt message to commemorate the occasion, Governor Ododo described June 12 as a defining milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, emphasizing that democracy is not a gift, but an achievement born out of struggle and sacrifice.

“Today, we celebrate as one people—united in history, in hope, and in purpose,” the governor stated.

He paid tribute to the heroes of the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in the nation’s history, but which was unfortunately annulled. He singled out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his pivotal role in Nigeria’s pro-democracy movement.

“The sacrifices made by our democracy heroes, including our father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must never be forgotten,” Ododo said.

Reaffirming Kogi State’s commitment to the principles of inclusion, justice, and accountability, Governor Ododo pledged to continue delivering impactful governance, particularly in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and security.

“We are not only beneficiaries of democracy earned through the blood and sweat of our heroes; we are stewards of its promise,” he noted.

The governor stressed that democracy thrives when it is inclusive, participatory, and transparent. He reiterated his administration’s focus on building strong institutions, promoting good governance, and empowering young people to play active roles in leadership.

“To our youth, you are not just the leaders of tomorrow—you are the true guardians of our democracy today,” he said.

Governor Ododo also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, and public servants to lead by example, noting that democracy is measured not by titles or speeches, but by the tangible impact on people’s lives.

“Let us remember that democracy is strengthened not by titles, but by service; not by rhetoric, but by results,” he declared.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant against forces that threaten national unity and to defend democratic values against disruption and division.

Pledging full alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the governor affirmed his administration’s support for national development policies and vowed to protect the rights and freedoms of all residents of Kogi State.

“Let us rise together in the spirit of nationhood. Let us stand together in the pursuit of progress. Let us walk together on the path of peace, equity, and sustainable development,” Governor Ododo concluded.

