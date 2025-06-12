Democracy Day: Obi Criticizes Tinubu Over Failing Economy

Share

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying Nigeria can no longer be considered a democracy due to worsening insecurity, poverty, and disregard for the rule of law.

In a statement marking Democracy Day on June 12, Obi said the core elements of democracy—government by, for, and of the people—have been eroded.

He accused the government of manipulating the system to retain power and failing to address the country’s deepening crisis.

“In just two years,” Obi said, “we have moved from rigged elections to collapsing social services, from soaring poverty to rising corruption. Failure, lies, and propaganda are now celebrated.”

Obi cited economic figures to back his claims. According to him, Nigeria’s GDP has dropped from $364 billion in May 2023 to $188 billion, while GDP per capita has fallen from $1,640 to $835. The number of people living in multi-dimensional poverty has increased from 38.9% to 54%, with 129 million Nigerians now below the poverty line. In rural areas, poverty affects 75% of the population.

He said Nigeria now has over 18.3 million out-of-school children—the highest globally—and fewer than 20% of the country’s 30,000 primary health centres are fully functional. A recent UN report, he noted, ranks Nigeria as the worst country in which to give birth, with a maternal death occurring every seven minutes.

Obi said over 7 million small businesses have closed down, more than 80 manufacturing companies have folded, and over 15 multinationals—like GSK, Diageo, and P&G—have exited the country due to the harsh business climate.

He also blasted the removal of fuel subsidies, which he said has led to more borrowing rather than development. Public debt, he claimed, has risen to nearly ₦188 trillion, with no visible improvements in education, healthcare, or infrastructure.

Obi accused the government of inflating the 2025 budget by over ₦7 trillion and condemned the rise in electricity tariffs—from ₦64/kWh in 2022 to ₦225/kWh in 2025—despite constant power outages. “We now have more tariffs, more darkness,” he said.

He reminded Nigerians of Tinubu’s campaign promise to deliver constant electricity within four years, saying the situation has only worsened.

Obi dismissed the government’s revised unemployment data as misleading and said most Nigerian youths remain jobless and without access to training or education. He noted that global organisations like the ILO and UNDP have raised doubts about Nigeria’s labour statistics.

Calling on Tinubu to acknowledge the country’s realities, Obi urged him to stop the foreign trips and instead visit the 36 states to see the suffering first-hand. He also called for the resettlement of displaced persons, electoral reforms to restore INEC’s independence, and a shift from tax-driven policies to production-led economic reforms.

He ended by urging Nigerians not to give up: “Now is the time to demand real leadership, accountability, and a government that works for the people—not one that hides behind propaganda.”

