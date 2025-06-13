Democracy Day: NYAN Urges Govs, N’Assembly To Uphold Democratic Principles

Share

The National Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) has called on the 36 state governors and members of the National Assembly to uphold the core tenets of democracy by ensuring their policies and legislative actions are inclusive, transparent, and directly beneficial to the Nigerian people.

The call was made during a press conference held in Sokoto under the theme “Unlocking the Power of Youth: Leveraging Nigerian Democratic Dividend for National Development.”

Speaking at the event, National Speaker of NYAN, Ambassador Usman Bashir Shagari, emphasized the essential role of democratic principles in achieving sustainable governance and national progress.

“Democracy revolves around the people,” Shagari stated. “As youth, we understand that Nigeria is our only home, and we are the driving force behind meaningful development. It is our collective responsibility to ensure our democracy serves its true purpose—the people.”

NYAN, a youth-led organization committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through strategic partnerships with NGOs, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders, highlighted the need for public participation in governance. Shagari stressed the importance of public hearings and grassroots involvement in legislative processes to ensure that citizens’ voices are adequately represented in decision-making.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, the Assembly noted several key achievements, including the consolidation of democratic institutions, increased political participation, and improvements in human rights and the rule of law. Shagari acknowledged that the nation has also made progress in economic stabilization, particularly through efforts to enhance industrialization and boost the agricultural sector—developments that have contributed to job creation and improved livelihoods.

However, he pointed out that despite these strides, significant challenges remain, including corruption, socio-economic inequality, and ethnic divisions. To address these issues, NYAN proposed a multi-faceted national agenda focused on: Economic revitalization through industrial and agricultural development, Nationwide implementation of the new minimum wage, Strengthening of political institutions, Improved national security through enhanced collaboration between security agencies and communities, Promotion of national unity, diversity, and inclusion, Nationwide access to stable electricity to spur economic growth

The Assembly reiterated its commitment to the realization of the SDGs and the crucial role of young Nigerians in shaping a more equitable and prosperous future.

“As a youth-led organization, we recognize the vital contributions of young people through advocacy, innovation, and civic engagement,” Shagari added. “We call on all Nigerian youths, government institutions, civil society, and the private sector to join hands in building a more inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable Nigeria.”

The press conference concluded with a renewed appeal for inclusive governance, urging leaders at all levels to prioritize the welfare of citizens and uphold the principles of democracy in every policy decision.

