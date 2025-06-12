Democracy Day: No One Must Be Left Behind — Minister

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has felicitated with Nigerian women, children, families, and vulnerable groups as the country marks Democracy Day 2025.

In a unifying statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people, affirming that the country’s future will be brighter when no one is left behind.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that Nigeria is not only celebrating past democratic struggles but also current progress under the leadership of President Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda has brought fresh momentum to inclusion and national transformation.

“The President’s commitment to building a One Trillion Dollar Economy is not merely economic—it is transformational. It is unlocking doors for Nigerian women in leadership, enterprise, innovation, governance, and across our financial ecosystem,” she stated.

The Minister highlighted key achievements under her leadership, including increased budgetary allocations to the Ministry and its parastatal, the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development — a testament, she said, to the strategic role women and families play in national development.

“As we celebrate today, let the message be clear: Nigeria belongs to all of us. Our democracy is stronger when it is inclusive. Our future is brighter when no one is left behind. And our calling is higher when it is rooted in justice, dignity, and hope,” she said.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized that Democracy Day is more than a commemorative date—it is a national declaration against silence, injustice, and exclusion.

“Today, we honour the courage that reclaimed our voice, the ballots that restored our will, and the democracy that now carries the dreams of over 200 million Nigerians, including the women who nurture, the children who hope, the families that build, and the vulnerable who must never be forgotten,” she said.

She further stressed that Nigerian women are no longer symbolic participants in democracy, but structural contributors shaping institutions and outcomes across the nation.

“We see women leading major financial institutions, presiding over courtrooms, shaping minds in universities, and transforming policy in public service. This is the power of inclusive democracy,” she added.

Reaffirming her Ministry’s commitment, the Minister revealed ongoing efforts to institutionalize reforms and push for a new name — the Federal Ministry of Women, Children, Families and Vulnerable Groups — to reflect its evolving mandate.

“The name must match the vision. The vision must match the need. And the need must guide the mission,” she said.

Calling on all Nigerians to become co-architects of a just and inclusive nation, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim declared that families must be supported, children protected, and vulnerable groups empowered.

“Nigerian children must not hawk under the sun when they should be learning under a roof. No girl should be robbed of her future through early marriage. No boy should be lured into labour before literacy,” she asserted.

She praised President Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their leadership, and also saluted the National Assembly, State Governors, their spouses, and especially the resilient Nigerian women “whose courage continues to fortify the pillars of our democracy.”

Concluding her Democracy Day message, the Minister urged citizens to recommit to a democracy that works in every home, school, clinic, and community.

“Democracy is not an event; it is a daily covenant. Let us keep it alive—not just with laws, but with love. Not just with policies, but with purpose. Not just with votes, but with values,” she said.

“Happy Democracy Day, Nigeria. Let the bells of freedom ring in every home, every heart, and every horizon.”

