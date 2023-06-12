Democracy Day: Niger State Gov Releases 80 Prisoners

In commemoration of the 3oth Democracy Day celebration, the Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago has approved the release of no fewer than 80 prisoners from various correctional centres in the state.

Governor Bago in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman said the good gesture is in light o the celebration of the 2023 Democracy Day and to allow the prisoners to reunite with their families.

New Telegraph reports that the Governor also approved the prompt payment of their fines.

According to the statement, the prisoners’ release was consistent with the governor’s constitutionally guaranteed right to mercy.

The statement added that t the 80 detainees should be released due to their advanced age, poor health, and good behaviour, as suggested by the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Usman urged the prisoners to take advantage of the chance to work on worthwhile projects and avoid doing anything that would land them in jail again.

He also advised people to follow the law and carry out righteous activities by utilizing a variety of empowerment windows.

The SSG urged the state’s citizens to take the time to consider how they might help to promote good governance and peace-building.

He also exhorted them to embrace the administration’s programs and policies that are intended to speed up the state’s growth.

Usman guaranteed that the administration would make sure that democracy’s benefits were felt in all of the state’s corners.

He urged the state’s citizens to maintain their will to establish democratic institutions and foster tolerance, patriotism, and discipline, adding that they shouldn’t let despair take the place of hope.

The SSG stated that the state’s security concerns were of great concern to the administration, which was fully equipped to address them.