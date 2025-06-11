Democracy Day: Many Govs Have Failed Nigerians – Ex-VON DG

Share

A former Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, says majority of the governors have failed woefully in the discharge of their duties since the advent of the current democratic dispensation. Okechukwu, a founding member of All Progressives Congress (APC), said this yesterday in Enugu while reacting to the 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

He said many of the governors had failed Nigerians in spite of the huge federal allocations and increased internally-generated revenue (IGR) accruing to their respective states.

The APC chieftain also accused some of governors of conducting themselves like emperors, saying that this had affected the delivery of democratic dividends to Nigerians.

He said: “In distilling the performance of our dear governors, it is safer to say that few in the last two decades had done exceptionally well; whereas majority of them have woefully failed the people. “Most of the governors act as emperors and do not make a distinction between their interests and those of their states.”

