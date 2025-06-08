Democracy Day: FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, June 12, a Public Holiday to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this announcement on Sunday, June 8, in a press statement issued in Abuja and made available to New Telegraph.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Government, Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians on this occasion of 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

He reiterated the commitment of the Renewed Hope government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to the universal value of democracy that is based on freely-expressed will of the people in determining Nigeria’s political, economic, social and cultural systems.

The terse statement reads, “June 12 represents our historic journey to building a nation where truth and justice reign and peace is sustained and our future assured.

“The last 26 years tell the story of our resilience, strength and courage and a hope renewed than ever.”

