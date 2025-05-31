Democracy Day: Ex-Minister Hails Nigerians For Sustaining Democratic Governance

Share

Former Minister of Transport, Ademola Adegoroye, has commended Nigerians for their unwavering commitment to sustaining democracy since 1999, describing the citizenry as the true heroes of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

In a statement commemorating Democracy Day 2025, Adegoroye said politicians across all party lines owe a debt of gratitude to the people for their resilience and continued support for democratic rule over the past 26 years — the longest uninterrupted democratic era in the nation’s history.

“We politicians know that Nigeria is still under democratic rule today because the citizens keep forgiving our mistakes and encouraging us to do better whenever we fall short, whether through our policies, decisions, or actions,” Adegoroye stated. “I’m confident that under democratic governance, our country will keep improving year after year.”

The former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly urged Nigerians to remain active participants in the democratic process by holding elected and appointed officials accountable for delivering the dividends of democracy.

While congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the second anniversary of his administration, Adegoroye advised him to listen more to the voices of ordinary Nigerians and reset the country’s economic direction to meet their expectations.

“I acknowledge that the country may not yet be where you and I expect it to be, but I can confidently say it is certainly no longer where it used to be,” he said.

He called on lawmakers at all levels to rise above sentiments and uphold their sacred duty of checks and balances in order to build greater public confidence in democratic institutions.

Adegoroye also appealed to religious leaders to speak truth to power and mobilize their followers towards building a prosperous nation, while stressing the need to empower traditional rulers to play greater roles in grassroots governance.

Expressing concern over the growing “japa” syndrome, he lamented the brain drain plaguing Nigeria and warned that no country can achieve meaningful progress if its brightest minds continue to flee.

The former Minister concluded by urging state governors to inspire renewed hope among Nigerians through sound policies and people-centered programmes, while praying for a more united and prosperous nation.

