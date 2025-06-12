Democracy Day: Ekwunife Expresses Confidence In Electoral Reforms

Share

Senator Uche Ekwunife, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial running mate in Anambra State, has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ongoing electoral and constitutional reforms, describing them as steps in the right direction that will strengthen the democratic process.

Ekwunife, a former lawmaker and seasoned public servant, said she sees encouraging signs in recent constitutional reviews and electoral reforms. According to her, these developments reflect a growing commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusion—hallmarks of a maturing democracy where the rights and voices of all citizens are respected.

She, however, expressed deep concern over the widespread hardship faced by Nigerians. Economic instability, social stress, and political uncertainty, she noted, continue to affect many citizens. Despite these challenges, she remains optimistic that sincere leadership and collective effort can chart a path forward.

“Democracy Day is a time to draw strength from our shared experiences and reaffirm our hope for a better future,” she stated.

Looking ahead to the Anambra gubernatorial election, Ekwunife underscored the power of the people to shape their destiny through the ballot. She urged voters to make informed choices by electing leaders with proven track records, empathy, and a vision for sustainable development.

She asserted that the APC is well-positioned to provide the caliber of leadership Anambra needs—one grounded in practical solutions and driven by a people-first approach.

Ekwunife also praised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its efforts to stabilize the economy, invest in infrastructure, and promote citizen empowerment. She believes that with APC leadership in Anambra, the state will be better aligned with national priorities and benefit from stronger federal-state collaboration.

In her Democracy Day message, Ekwunife emphasized the importance of unity, resilience, and faith in the democratic process.

“Nigeria’s history has shown that our strength lies not in avoiding adversity, but in our ability to endure and rise above it—together,” she said.

She concluded by expressing her vision for a future where Anambra and Nigeria continue to grow through shared responsibility, optimism, and the unwavering belief in democracy.

Share