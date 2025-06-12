Democracy Day: Dickson Tackles Tinubu, Akpabio Over Undemocratic Rule In Rivers

Share

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Seriake Dickson, on Thursday took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu for remaining silent on the “undemocratic governance” currently unfolding in Rivers State, during his Democracy Day address to the National Assembly.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the joint session of the National Assembly where President Tinubu delivered his Democracy Day speech, Dickson expressed deep disappointment over the President’s failure to acknowledge or address what he described as unconstitutional developments in Rivers State.

He criticized the continued suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the imposition of a sole administrator in the state, describing it as a flagrant violation of democratic norms.

The Senator’s frustration was further compounded by President Tinubu’s letters to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, listing nominees for appointments into the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Local Government Service Commission, and Civil Service Commission. The letters were read during a brief plenary before Senators proceeded to the House of Representatives for the joint session.

Dickson said his attempt to raise a constitutional point of order on the appointments was abruptly dismissed by Akpabio, who denied him the opportunity to speak.

“Earlier today, while we were in the Senate chamber, you all witnessed the President’s communication regarding appointments in Rivers State being read by the Senate President, as required by our rules,” he said. “You also saw me rise to raise a constitutional point of order. Unfortunately, the Senate President ignored it. He neither acknowledged nor responded. That, again, is a blatant suppression of my rights and privileges as a Senator.

“Every Senator, regardless of party affiliation or ranking, has the constitutional right to raise issues. The Senate President is duty-bound to recognize that. He may have the majority behind him, but the minority must still have its say. I intend to formally communicate my displeasure.”

Continuing, Senator Dickson said:

“Many of us were embarrassed—ashamed, even. The communication from the President was essentially about deepening the undemocratic, unconstitutional military-style governance currently operating in Rivers State. That was the crux of my point of order.

“It is deeply troubling that on Democracy Day—a day that should symbolize civil rule and justice—such a communication was presented without question. Why choose today, of all days, to legitimize actions that are blatantly undemocratic? It speaks volumes about the direction Nigerian democracy is heading under this administration.”

He acknowledged the President’s Democracy Day address as “flowery” in parts but insisted that rhetorical flourishes are not enough.

“Yes, the President made noble declarations about democratic ideals. But democracy is not built by words; it is sustained by actions—real, tangible actions.

“He rightly honoured heroes of democracy, and I respect that. I too was a young man in the trenches during the struggle. But you cannot pay homage to democracy on one hand and trample on its principles with the other. The President missed a golden opportunity to demonstrate commitment by restoring constitutional order in Rivers State.”

Dickson decried the silence on Rivers in the President’s speech as “deafening,” saying it betrayed a dangerous precedent.

“This isn’t about Governor Fubara’s party affiliation or background. It’s about the people of Rivers State and the sanctity of our Constitution. If we condone this today, what stops a future President from doing the same in Lagos, Kano, or any other state? No one holds power forever.

“By pandering to certain political interests, the President has placed our collective democracy at risk. This is not just a Rivers State issue; it is a Nigerian issue.”

He concluded with a passionate call for vigilance:

“Democracy is not sustained by cowards, bootlickers, or sycophants. It thrives through the courage and conviction of those willing to stand up and speak truth to power. There was a time people were jailed for speaking out, yet we survived. We must remain vigilant.”

