Democracy Day: Devt Expert Tasks Nigerians On Prioritizing Tax payment

A development expert, Engr. Michael Ale, has urged Nigerians to prioritize the prompt and adequate payment of taxes, describing it as a critical solution to the country’s lingering challenges of poor infrastructure, lack of growth, and underdevelopment.

Ale made this call in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, as part of his message commemorating the 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

According to Ale, the consistent payment of taxes would empower all tiers of government with the necessary resources to provide essential social infrastructure and ensure the delivery of democratic dividends.

He emphasized that tax compliance is not just a civic duty, but a powerful tool for demanding accountable and effective governance.

“Payment of tax will ensure that the government has the wherewithal to lead properly and provide social infrastructure needed by the masses for growth and development. If a local government chairman is given the autonomy to manage the resources within his jurisdiction and the people in that locality pay their taxes as at when due, such a chairman would have sufficient funds to cater for the developmental needs of the people,” Ale stated.

He cited Lagos State as a prime example of how robust tax compliance can significantly boost internally generated revenue, allowing local governments to operate budgets larger than some state governments.

Ale also commended President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, which he noted has increased the financial capacity of the federal government. He, however, stressed the importance of ensuring that the increased resources translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

“You would notice that President Tinubu began his administration by ensuring there are sufficient funds to run his government. With the removal of fuel subsidy, more funds became available. But the pertinent question now is: has this huge money translated into meaningful growth and progress for the people?” he asked.

The development expert called on government at all levels to provide a more enabling environment for businesses, improve access to quality education, and tackle unemployment head-on. He noted that in developed countries, tax revenues are effectively deployed to provide infrastructure, security, and jobs, thereby creating a functional and equitable society.

“In advanced economies, citizens pay taxes on nearly every utility, but they get value for their money in terms of social services. Over there, leaders are often less visible than the systems they build, unlike here where our leaders are more prominent than the infrastructure they are supposed to provide,” he said.

Ale praised Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his developmental strides, describing him as a leader with a clear vision for growth and sustainability.

“Governor Makinde is focused on sustaining the legacies he has built for Oyo State’s growth and development. He is an example of what purposeful leadership looks like. I often advise other governors to take a cue from his leadership model,” he remarked.

In a notable recommendation, Ale also called on President Tinubu to introduce compulsory leadership training in schools across Nigeria. He stressed that early exposure to leadership principles would help shape future leaders capable of transforming the nation.

“This idea came to me in a dream. We must ensure that today’s youths are properly trained in leadership so that they are equipped to govern well when they take over. Our future depends on good governance. Issues like insecurity and a struggling economy can all be tackled through visionary leadership,” Ale concluded.

As Nigeria marks another year of democratic governance, Ale’s message underscores the urgent need for collective responsibility — from citizens’ tax compliance to government accountability to ensure sustained national development.

