Democracy Day: Bridging Gap Between Political Elite And The Led

Share

Trust, that is the key element which serves as the strong connecting chord between the political leaders – both the democratically elected and the appointed ones, on the one hand and the masses of the citizenry, on the other. Once it is sustained, it engenders inter-communal peace, mutual respect and understanding, equity and justice.

To millions of Nigerians, who have witnessed, endured and survived the chequered democratic terrain from 1999 till the moment that belongs to a surreal world.

The truth, however, is that once that delicate, solemn pledge, which is always undertaken during the momentous occasion of the swearing in ceremony of the elected politicians is violated, once they mount the pedestal of power and during their tenure, it triggers acrimony, discord, disenchantment and of course, leads to avoidable crisis.

All these eventually dovetail to the painful fact that the gap between the leaders and the led has widened over the decades, helped of course, by an aberrant structure overtly skewed in favour of the politicians in power. But that was never the concept of the Ancient Greeks who came up with democracy in about 500 BC after they got fed up with both monarchy and aristocracy, as systems of government.

In fact, “democracy” is formed from two Greek words, “demos” meaning people and “kratos” referring to power. It is therefore necessary to highlight the fratricidal factors and features that have cropped up as the enemies of democracy, with specific regards to the Nigerian situation.

The first of such is that of ignorance on the part of the led majority who do not understand that political power actually belongs to them and not the politicians. Instead, they view their leaders as all-conquering lords to be feared and worshipped, instead of putting them on their toes to fulfil promises made during their electioneering campaigns. The next challenge, which has persisted since 1999, is that of the high cost of accessing political posts.

That begins at the party level. Considering the huge cost of the nomination forms for the presidential candidates during the 2023 general elections which ranged from N40 million for the Labour Party (LP), through N60 million for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to that of N100 million for the All Progressives Congress (APC) the meaning of that is that of governance being made to favour only the rich and the highest bidders.

To bridge the gap between the political leaders and the people, as we celebrate yet another Democracy Day, internal party democracy should be strengthened against the control of political godfathers

Candidates who might have the ideas on good governance but lack the humongous funds are out rightly cut off. Such a scenario is inimical to the building of people oriented policies Politics is therefore, equated to a business venture through which one invests to reap bountifully at the end of it. In a similar vein, is yet another anti-people policy, which is that of the huge pay packages for political appointees.

Such is the sordid reward situation that makes Nigerian politicians some of the highest paid in the world. Furthermore, is the issue of political appointees and elected ones who refuse to tell the leaders the truth, especially whenever they do anything wrong.

Or, when policy decisions are made leaving the people to bear the brunt, yet when they complain about it, the leaders blatantly refuse to swallow the humble pie, apologise and make the necessary amends. It is therefore, an aberration under a democratic dispensation for self-righteous and chest-beating political leaders to keep believing that they never make mistakes and must not be corrected!

Similarly, those who use ethnoreligious sentiments to drum up support for party candidates, instead of highlighting merit, are the enemies of the longsuffering people in particular and democracy in general. So, are those who keep opposing political restructuring and fiscal federalism, which would eventually bring governance closer to the people.

It therefore, means that those who refuse to understand that our current bloated federal centre can never move the country forward are not helping matters. So are nepotistic leaders who openly exhibit affection for their ethnic groups at the expense of others for political appointments, especially in a multi-ethnic nation such as Nigeria.

This runs against the grains of the principle of equity and that of the Federal Character Commission as well enshrined in Section 14 Sub-Section 3 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. To bridge the gap between the political leaders and the people, as we celebrate yet another Democracy Day, internal party democracy should be strengthened against the control of political godfathers.

There should be strict punishments for those who aid fraudulent elections, because that is exactly where bad governance takes root. It has therefore become necessary for enlightened citizens, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the mass media to rise up to the challenge of ignorance on the part of the people and do much more on political reengineering.

Political leaders should understand that quality education delivery remains the bedrock for sustainable economic development. With constitutional reforms to address these challenges and structural engineering to favour the people, democracy would make more impact and meaning to the ordinary citizens, based on the facilitating factor of trust.

Share