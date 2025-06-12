Democracy Day: Alli Reaffirms Commitment To Democratic Values

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South) has joined millions of Nigerians in commemorating Democracy Day, reaffirming his commitment to good governance, accountability, and inclusive leadership for national development.

This was contained in a statement issued by his media office and made available to journalists on Thursday in Ibadan.

Senator Alli described June 12 as a powerful symbol of the resilience, courage, and sacrifice of Nigerians who fought for democratic rule, particularly during the historic 1993 presidential election.

He praised the nation’s democratic progress and emphasized that the sacrifices made by the heroes of June 12 should continue to inspire citizens to defend and strengthen democratic ideals.

The lawmaker reiterated his resolve to promote legislation that safeguards civil liberties, deepens institutional reforms, and ensures participatory governance that reflects the will of the people.

Alli extended his congratulations to President Bola Tinubu, lauding his purposeful leadership and commitment to policies aimed at economic recovery, national unity, youth empowerment, and social development.

He noted that Nigeria stands at a critical point in its democratic journey—one that requires visionary leadership, active citizen participation, and a collective resolve to uphold democratic values.

Senator Alli urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to peace, justice, equity, and national development, stressing the importance of unity and cooperation in building a prosperous democratic society.

He concluded by wishing all Nigerians a happy Democracy Day and called for renewed hope, patriotism, and a shared commitment to building a nation that fulfills the aspirations of its people.

